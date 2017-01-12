Former welterweight champion, Floyd Mayweather has said that he was interested in a fight with Conor McGregor and offered the mixed martial arts star $15million to fight him.Mayweather, who retired in 2015, told ESPN’s First Take program, that only a McGregor bout could tempt him to end his exile from the ring.Responding to a question on if he would consider a rematch with Filipino boxer, Manny Pacquiao, he said: “Only thing I’m probably interested in is the Conor McGregor fight.“I’m a businessman and it makes business sense. I believe in what me and (business adviser) Al Haymon talk about every day — I believe in working smarter, not harder.”Mayweather also claimed there were initial talks with McGregor’s representatives, but it stalled.“We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight,” he said.“They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number.“We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage — the back end — on the pay-per-view.“But of course, we’re the ‘A side.’ How can a guy talk about making $20 or $30 million if he has never made $8 or $9 million in a fight?”‎ He added.