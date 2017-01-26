The Leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo for rooting for an Igbo Presidency in 2019.The group said Obasanjo’s comment was “jittery.”Recall that the former President had on Tuesday called for the next President of Nigeria to come from the South East.Obasanjo had said, “Irrespective of the thinking of the people ahead of 2019, I personally think that South East should have a go at the Presidency too.”Reacting to the comment of the former President, leader of the pro-Biafra group, Uchenna Madu, said following the growing consciousness of the Biafra actualization, Obasanjo got it wrong by believing that he could use Igbo presidency to entice Igbo people.Madu, said, “Nobody should rejoice over the statement by Obasanjo because he will never do or say anything good about Igbo. For him to solicit for Igbo president is not in the interest of Ndigbo.“It could also be that he is afraid of the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next president and he is, therefore, trying to work against the man by pretending to be on the side of the Igbo.“We in MASSOB cannot take him serious. If he means to show remorse for all the wrong things he did against Igbo, he should first of all pay solidarity visits to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the traditional and religious leaders in this area.”