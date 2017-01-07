FA Cup holders Manchester United began their defence of the FA Cup with a 4-0 third round win against Reading at Old Trafford.Jose Mourinho made nine changes to the side that beat West Ham United 2-0 last weekend, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba named on the bench and Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial starting in attack.And Rooney put United ahead in the seventh minute, with his 249th goal for the club that equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's all-time scoring record for the club.Martial cut in on the left wing and passed to Juan Mata who found Rooney with a lofted pass that he knocked past Ali Al-Habsi with his knee.United then doubled their advantage in the 15th minute through Martial, who played a smart one-two with Rooney before dispatching a low finish into the corner of the goal.Rashford rounded off the victory with two late strikes to end a run of 18 games without a goal that dated back to September.The first came after 75 minutes, Rashford latching on to a precise long pass from Michael Carrick to get in behind the Reading defence and score.And four minutes later the 19-year-old took advantage of a mistake by Al-Habsi to tap in from close range.Credit: ESPN