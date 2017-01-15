A late header from Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescued a point for Manchester United in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford.After a tight start to the game, hosts United came close to a freak opener when Dejan Lovren underhit a backpass and keeper Simon Mignolet's clearance cannoned off Ibrahimovic and landed on top of the net.Jose Mourinho's side should have taken the lead moments later when Henrikh Mkhitaryan put Paul Pogba through on goal only for the midfielder to scuff a finish wide of the far post.And Pogba was at the centre of the incident from which Liverpool took the lead shortly before the half-hour mark as his handball at a corner saw referee Michael Oliver pointing to the penalty spot.James Milner kept his cool to send the spot kick past David De Gea and give Liverpool the lead after 27 minutes.Mignolet then made a superb save to prevent Ibrahimovic from equalising with a low, fiercely-struck free kick, and with five minutes remaining until the break United were close again when the Liverpool keeper repelled Mkhitaryan's shot after Ander Herrera had set him up.Wayne Rooney came on for United at the break, replacing Michael Carrick, but the visitors had the first chance of the half when Divock Origi saw a curling effort blocked.Mkhitaryan fired in a low cross that Martial was unable to turn in before De Gea denied Liverpool a second when he stood his ground to prevent Roberto Firmino from rounding off a smart counter-attack after substitute Philippe Coutinho had created the chance.As time ticked into the last 15 minutes, Georginio Wijnaldum headed over from an Emre Can cross before Mourinho brought Marouane Fellaini on for Matteo Darmian.United found an equaliser that was beginning to look increasingly unlikely when Ibrahimovic -- who had struggled to make much of an impact on the game -- produced a superb improvised header after 84 minutes when the ball was played back in by Antonio Valencia after Fellaini had hit the post.The home side pressed for a late winner - but Liverpool had, and missed, a chance to go back in front when Georginio Wijnaldum had time inside the area but shot straight at defender Phil Jones before the same player fired a tame effort at De Gea with seconds to go.Credit: ESPN