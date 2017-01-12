The Football Association has confirmed that Manchester City has been charged in relation to rules on anti-doping.Every club is required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts, so they are available for testing at all times.“Manchester City have been charged in relation to the FA’s rules on anti-doping. It is alleged that the club failed to ensure that their ‘club whereabouts’ information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d),” an FA statement read.A source told ESPN FC that a charge is brought if the FA alleges it has not been kept up to date on the club’s whereabouts on three occasions.City have until January 19 to respond to the charge and may be fined if they are found guilty.