The police, yesterday, docked an unemployed man, Williams Eromosele, 27, before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing N9,200 from a church offertory box.pleaded not guilty and was granted N150,000 bail with two sureties in like sum. Magistrate A. A. Adetunji, who gave the bail condition, also said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government. She also ordered that the addresses of the sureties must be verified and adjourned the case till January 25 for mention.The prosecutor, Corporal Friday Mameh, had earlier told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on January 3, at 11a.m., at the Catholic Church on Musa Yar’dua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by unlawfully entering into the church to steal from the offertory box. Mameh said Eromosele dipped his hands into the box and stole N9,200, which was a sacrilege. He said the said money belonged to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.The prosecutor said that the offences committed are contrary to Section 166(d) and punishable under Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.