Malia Obama has landed an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.The 18-year-old, who’s soon to be the former first daughter of the United States, will start her position with the Oscar-winning producer in February before heading to Harvard in September.Notedly, this isn’t the first time Malia is stepping into Hollywood. In 2015, Malia worked as an intern in New York on Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls.She was a production assistant for Halle Berry’s CBS show Extant in 2014. She also interned at an unnamed fashion house.Weinstein has credits in films like ‘Shakespeare in Love’, ‘The King’s Speech’, and ‘Pulp Fiction’.The Obamas are reportedly friends with Weinstein and his wife, Georgia Chapman. In 2013 the President thanked the two for ‘their friendship and support’.In 2013, the president thanked the two for “their friendship and support”.