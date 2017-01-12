Former Chelsea defensive midfielder, Claude Makelele has been contracted by English Premier League side, Swansea City as assistant coach to new manager, Paul Clement until the end of the current campaign.The former Real Madrid player has worked alongside Clement when he was part of Carlo Ancelotti’s background staff at Paris Saint-German.They have previously been at Chelsea together when Clement started working with the first-team under former coach, Guus Hiddink.Clement took over first-team duties at Swansea at the start of 2017, replacing Bob Bradley after he was sacked and has been given the task of saving the team from relegation.The club said Makelele will be on the bench on Saturday’s home game against Arsenal.A statement on the club’s website noted, “Swansea City is pleased to confirm that former French international Claude Makelele has joined the club’s coaching staff.“The 43-year-old, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, reunites with head coach Paul Clement, who he worked with during his playing stint at Chelsea and as a coach with Paris Saint-Germain.“The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG midfielder has been named as an assistant coach… Makelele will get his first taste of the Liberty on Saturday when he’s in the dug-out for the Swans’ Premier League fixture with Arsenal.”