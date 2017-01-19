Lyon has finally struck an agreement with Manchester United for a deal to sign Memphis Depay.The Dutch winger will move for a £14.75 million fee which would rise to £21.7 million.Sky Sports reports that United will have a buy-back option, as well as sell-on clauses inserted into the deal.Depay was bought in May 2015 by Louis van Gaal, who also gave him his Holland debut.He arrived at Old Trafford, after finishing the 2014/2015 season as the Eredivisie’s top scorer, as PSV won the Dutch title.On signing Depay said: “It’s been an exciting and hectic period and to have had to choose between so many top clubs doesn't make it any easier.“Manchester United is an absolute dream club so I didn't need any convincing about the quality of the guys already there.”This season, Depay has found first-team chances limited under Jose MourinhoThe 22-year-old has featured just eight times for United under Mourinho, with his last appearance against Feyenoord in the Europa League on November 24.