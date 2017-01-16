Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman has expressed his delight after scoring on his Everton debut against Manchester City on Sunday.Lookman, who joined Everton from Championship side Charlton Athletic last week for £10m, replaced Rose Barkley on the stroke of 90 minutes and scored in the 94th minute to make it 4-0 to Everton.Other scorers for Everton were Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas and Tom Davies.Also in action in the game was Kelechi Iheanacho who came on for Pablo Zabaleta.In his reaction, Lookman, 19, dedicated his goal and debut for Everton to God.“Premier league debut, 1st Premier league goal , God is Great,” Lookman wrote on his Twitter handle.