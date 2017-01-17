The League Management Company (LMC), has fined FC IfeanyiUbah N9million for walking out of their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game against Kano Pillars in Kano last Saturday.The Nnewi team abandoned the match in the second half, after they claimed their equalizer was wrongly ruled out by the referee.Not only have they been asked to pay the fine totalling N9.15million, they will also forfeit three points and three goals from the match, as well as a further three points from their future games this season.“For refusing to continue the NPFL game vs Kano Pillars on Saturday, FC Ifeanyiubah will pay a fine of N3m,” the LMC announced on their website on Monday.“FC Ifeanyiubah will also forfeit 3 points, 3 goals from the NPFL game which shall be credited to their opponents Kano Pillars.“FC Ifeanyiubah will further forfeit 3 points from accrued points which will be suspended for a probationary period of the reminder of the NPFL season.“FC Ifeanyiubah will pay a fine of N5m for hindering and infringing the live TV Broadcast of the NPFL game vs Kano Pillars.“Also FC Ifeanyiubah will have two points deducted from accrued points, which is suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the NPFL season owing to hindering and infringing on the fulfilment of the broadcast contract.“For conduct capable of bringing the #NPFL to disrepute, FC Ifeanyiubah shall pay a fine of N1m.“Three points shall also be deducted from points accruing to FC Ifeanyiubah for behaviour capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute. This shall be suspended for a probation period of the remainder of the season.“FC Ifeanyiubah shall also pay a fine of N150,000 for causing a delay to the restart of the #NPFL game vs Kano Pillars after half time without good reason.”IfeanyiUbah’s Team Manager, Jonathan Igwe was also fined N500,000 and suspended indefinitely from all league matches.They have two days to appeal the LMC’s decision.