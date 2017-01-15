28 min GOAL! MANCHESTER UNITED 0-1 LIVERPOOL (JAMES MILNER, PEN)

5 min It has been a good, composed start from Liverpool in these opening five minutes or so. They have got their boot on the ball and are pressing their opponents high up the pitch when possession is lost. United just struggling to settle at the moment.



3 min Plenty of individual battles to keep an eye on this afternoon, particularly in midfield where it is essentially going to be five-against-five at times, with Origi and Ibrahimovic likely to remain the most advanced for their sides.



1 min KICKOFF! We have just had a minute's silence for the late and great Graham Taylor - impeccably observed by both sets of supporters - and it is now time for the headline act of this Premier League weekend. Fingers crossed for a few goals!

De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford, Rooney
Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Origi
Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Coutinho, Sturridge
Mourinho has already made his way down the tunnel and into the dressing room earlier, so he is clearly not expecting a late twist in this first half. Just the one minute of added time to come, with United still seeking a leveller.The hosts have played some really nice football in these opening 43 minutes, and they are also now starting to create openings. That Mkhitaryan chance was the best of the lot, coming after timing his run perfectly to remain onside, only for Mignolet to match his shot.Another top save from Mignolet, who this time denies Mkhitaryan after he was played clean through. The angle was slightly against the Armenian but you would still have backed him to get the better of the Liverpool stopper.United playing some really good football at the moment from back to front, though Liverpool are getting the ball forward more quickly and causing some panic at the back. Lallana's curler is blocked before De Gea needed to react.The Red Devils have been well on top since falling behind to that Milner penalty. Still just that one Ibrahimovic free kick on target so far, however, so they must create a little more if they are to peg their opponents back in the remaining time.Milner has now converted each of his last 10 penalties in the Premier League, incidentally, with his latest one giving Liverpool a slender lead at Old Trafford. It has been an entertaining half on the whole; one that is now just 10 minutes from ending.Huge save from Mignolet! United win a free kick 20 yards from goal, which Ibrahimovic opts to drive on target. The ball finds its way through the wall but Mignolet read it brilliantly and was down to his right to palm it aside.Dejan Lovren lunges in on Martial but, crucially, wins the ball first. Only the one foot off the ground so no risk of a red card, but he did see yellow for what I can only assume was for dissent towards the man in the middle.Milner keeps his cool, as he so often does from the penalty spot, and tucks it past David de Gea. Liverpool lead at Old Trafford, and that was all down to some poor play from Pogba; the Frenchman forgetting how to defend and simply handling the ball.A real let-off for United initially as, when put under some pressure by Firmino, Jones loses possession of the ball and Lallana is so nearly in on goal if not for Rojo's interception. From the corner the ball comes in and Pogba handles it when jumping up high - penalty to the visitors.Alexander-Arnold with space inside the box following a sweeping pass from Can, but his shot is blocked aside by Martial. All of a sudden it is the visitors who are looking the more likely to score thanks to a couple of positive attacks.Real panic at the back for the hosts, as a free kick into the box is met by the head of Lovren. It finds its way to Origi, who scuffs his attempt and sees the ball trickle through to David de Gea - a shot on goal, technically - Liverpool's first.Liverpool looked assured on the ball in the opening six or seven minutes but, that aside, it has been the hosts who have looked the brighter of the two. That Pogba chance was by far and away the best - and only, really - chance we have seen.Well moments after that near-miss from Ibrahimovic, United completely carved their opponents open. Mkhitaryan played the ball through for Pogba, who simply got his contact all wrong when put under some pressure and scuffed it wide.Not exactly a chance, but a short back-pass from Lovren is pounced on by Ibrahimovic. Mignolet put his boot through it and saw the deflection end on the roof of his net. Closest either side has come to a breakthrough so far.Still very little to report in terms of chances at Old Trafford. United certainly far more attacking than they were a few months back at Anfield, as expected, but they have been unable to get in behind the Liverpool backline so far.United finding their attacking groove now, as Martial this time lofts a ball towards the back-post area. Ibrahimovic got there a tad too late, though, and was unable to bring the ball under control before it drifted out of play.Most exciting moment of the match yet, as Alexander-Arnold is caught out down the left-hand side. Darmian is through and eventually picks out Martial, who goes down inside the box under a challenge. No penalty, according to ref Michael Oliver.United very unsettled by Liverpool's pressing at the moment, with Pogba the latest to play a pass to nobody in particular. I have no idea what hairstyle the Frenchman is going for this afternoon, incidentally, but the yellow tinge matches the Reds' striking away strip.You'll Never Walk Alone gets its first airing at Old Trafford, soon being drowned out by United fans' own spin on the terrace anthem. Liverpool still looking the more settled in the match, as we await our first real attacking move of any note.United have not been given a chance to get at Alexander-Arnold so far - the young full-back taking the place of the injured Nathaniel Clyne today, who bruised his ribs in training during the week. Milner on the other flank, but he has looked very assured since switching to a deeper role.