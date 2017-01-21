 Live Commentary: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Live Commentary: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Welcome to Nigerianeye's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.


Since their perfect early-season run, the wheels have come off for the Citizens and they are now in a battle to hold down a Champions League spot - forget the title.

It is Spurs who are now the side enjoying an upwards trajectory towards top spot, but they still trail leaders Chelsea by seven points despite a run of six wins on the bounce in the top flight.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

 MANCHESTER CITY: Bravo, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Kolarov. Clichy, Toure, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Aguero

 MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Caballero, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Delph, Stones, Jesus



TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Vorm, Trippier, Davies, Carter-Vickers, Winks, Sissoko, Son

