



Welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.Since their perfect early-season run, the wheels have come off for the Citizens and they are now in a battle to hold down a Champions League spot - forget the title.It is Spurs who are now the side enjoying an upwards trajectory towards top spot, but they still trail leaders Chelsea by seven points despite a run of six wins on the bounce in the top flight.Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.Bravo, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Kolarov. Clichy, Toure, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, AgueroCaballero, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Delph, Stones, JesusLloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, KaneVorm, Trippier, Davies, Carter-Vickers, Winks, Sissoko, Son