







6 min GOAL! LEICESTER 0-1 CHELSEA (MARCOS ALONSO)

Hello and welcome tos live coverage of the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.The Foxes ended Jose Mourinho's reign at Stamford Bridge in this fixture last season, with the Blues languishing in the lower reaches of the table at the time.However, Antonio Conte's side currently lead the 2016-17 standings and have a chance to extend their lead at the top by defeating the incumbent champions.Claudio Ranieri's charges were on course for an unprecedented title win this time last year, but find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle at present.Schmeichel, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Chilwell, Mendy, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Musa, VardyZieler, Simpson, Wasilewski, King, Gray, Okazaki, KapustkaCourtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Willian, Hazard, PedroBegovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, BatshuayiSo that's it for the first half at the King Power Stadium as Chelsea leave the field with a slender one-goal lead over Leicester, courtesy of Marcos Alonso's early strike.We have one minute of stoppage time at the King Power.Another Leicester throw-in results in a long launch from Fuchs towards Vardy in the Chelsea box, but it fails to find the striker and is instead easily dealt with by Luiz.Fuchs tries another long throw-in but it's quickly snuffed out and Chelsea set off on a counterattack through Pedro, who gets dragged to the ground by Drinkwater for a free kick, but despite Chelsea's training-ground move, which sees Luiz and Hazard play the ball to Pedro, the sequence ends with the Spaniard blasting high above the Leicester bar.Alonso breaks down the left flank and forces a corner from Drinkwater, which Willian swings in, Ndidi puts the ball behind for another set piece, which flies straight out of play.CHANCE! Leicester give their opponents a scare after Vardy beats Cahill to the ball and drills a cross into the box, which Luiz tries to get a foot to before pulling out at the last second, which keeps the ball on the same trajectory and allows Courtois to block the danger before Moses clears.Fuchs attempts to cause havoc with a long throw into the Blues box, but Courtois comes off his line to claim the ball above a crowd of bodies.Luiz sends a ball over the top and it falls neatly to Alonso behind the Leicester defence, but the move is snuffed out by the officials for offside.The ball is worked around by Chelsea and Matic finds himself in space 30 yards out - he decides to go for goal but his long-range effort fails to beat Morgan on the edge of the penalty area and is easily dealt with.Chilwell works the ball to Ndidi for a shooting chance from 25 yards, but with the ball coming across him, he fires well wide.Leicester have certainly dusted themselves off after conceding early as they continue to press against their opponents, with Drinkwater sending a low cross into the box which Alonso clears.Kante brings down Mendy 30 yards from goal to give away a free kick which Albrighton curls into the box, but Matic is just about able to get a touch on it before Cahill concedes a corner, which is swung in and cleared by Hazard.Drinkwater gets himself into a good position down the right flank before swinging a dangerous cross towards Vardy in the box, but Moses and Luiz are just about able to deal with the danger.Moses is brought down by a sliding tackle from Chilwell, but referee Marriner says no foul.Albrighton breaks down the right flank and sends another pinpoint delivery into the box, which finds the head of Chilwell, but he cannot get enough power on his effort to trouble Courtois.Albrighton does very well to curl a ball right round the Chelsea defence from just inside his own half on the touchline, but it's just too heavy for Vardy, who is under pressure from Luiz in the box.Leicester continue to be sliced open at the back as Alonso skips past Albrighton and whips a low ball into the box, which Huth puts behind for a corner. Willian takes and almost finds Luiz at the far post, but captain Morgan is on hand to cut out the danger.Huth gives away another free kick, this time by clumsily bringing down Pedro. Willian steps up and fires a low ball into the box, but it fails to find a way past Drinkwater.That did not take long at all, and the defending champions now have to try and come from behind - the visitors patiently work the ball around before a curling cross is fired into the penalty area by Cesar Azpilicueta, the Leicester defence fails to deal with the threat and Eden Hazard cuts the ball back to Marcos Alonso, who rifles low into the right-hand corner past Kasper Schmeichel.Huth gives away a free kick just inside the Leicester half as he pulls back the marauding Willian.Leicester nearly score after about 80 seconds as Musa powers past an Azpilicueta tackle on the left of the box before forcing a save from Courtois with an effort from a tight angle.Leicester get the action underway at the King Power as Andre Marriner blows for kickoff.