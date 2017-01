Morning my sunshines ☀️ ☀️ 🌞. Let's go make some paperssssss. 💃💃💃💃 #nomakeup day. Mind not my brows 😂😂 they are having their moment 😂😂. Enjoy your day mi darlings 😘😘 #STAYFOCUSED

Cute mum of one, Lilian Esoro shared this on her page and wrote: