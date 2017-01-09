Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has been named as Coach of the Year at the FIFA Best Awards.Ranieri had faced competition from Portugal coach Fernando Santos and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, but he can now add another accolade to his collection after a remarkable 18 months at the King Power Stadium.The award is recognition for the Italian guiding Leicester to the Premier League title with two games to spare after they had been the pre-season favourites to be relegated from the top flight.The Foxes have struggled in the defence of their crown, but they earned a place in the last 16 of the Champions League after recording 13 points from their first five games in the competition.Santos had been named on the three-man shortlist after leading Portugal to glory at Euro 2016, while Real Madrid won the Champions League under Zidane and are currently on a 39-match unbeaten run.