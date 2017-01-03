Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Belgian club Genk.Ndidi’s £15million transfer to the Premier League champions, which has been inthe pipeline for more than a month, will be complete by the end of this week,when a work permit has been officially granted.The other formalities of the deal have been concluded, with the 20-year-old agreeingpersonal terms on a contract until 2022 and successfully undergoing a medical last month.Ndidi, who has been in Dubai on a short holiday following the start of the winter break in Belgium, is expected to join up with his new team-mates this week, but may not be ready to take on Everton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.