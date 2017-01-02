Leicester City-bound Wilfred Ndidi has yet to fly into England ahead of his signing the dotted lines with the Premier League champions.“He’s not yet in England,” revealed one of his representatives, who is already in England ahead of the signing.“We are waiting to hear from Genk.”The 20-year-old Nigeria international is to cost Leicester an initial 15 million pounds, which could increase to an additional three million pounds due to add-ons.The former Nath Boys of Lagos star comes to the Premier League highly recommended with UEFA ranking him as 52nd best player in this season’s Europa League.Genk are now in the knockout Round of 32 of the competition.