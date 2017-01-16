























Source: Don Balon

According to Spanish website, Don Balon, the player could leave Barcelona after damaging his reputation among Spanish supporters who dislike him because of his vocal support for Catalonia- a region in northeastern Spain seeking independence from Spain.Pique, 29, has been in Barcelona since leaving Manchester United in 2008, winning 26 major trophies for club and country, but his vocal criticism of Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Spanish state has landed him in hot water, and Shakira, his partner since 2010 is tired of the whole drama.The report claims that Shakira wants to move to London with Pique's comments about Spain and Catalonia having a bad effect on her singing career, as fans in Spain associate her every move with the footballer's comments.According to the report, Pique could favor a move to Chelsea due to his close friend, Fabregas' presence at the club, and Shakira will prefer London, as it's a good place to also help with her musical business plans.