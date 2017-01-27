Gunmen yesterday shot Ini Ekpo, lawyer to the founder of Reigners’ Bible Church International in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, Apostle Akan Weeks.The lawyer’s assailants were said to have attacked him at his home in the capital city.It was gathered the gunmen entered the house through the main gate around 2.27a.m and moved into his room where they shot him twice on his two legs.The assailants were said to have taken four laptops.A family source, who did not want to be named, said the assailants accused Ekpo of helping Weeks to tell lies at the commission of enquiry the state government set up to probe collapse of the church building in December.Ekpo is said to be recuperating at an undisclosed private hospital.The state Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Aniekan Akpan said Ekpo was shot on his legs yesterday about 2 a.m.The lawyer said he visited Ekpo at the hospital.He said the police were investigating the matter to know if the attack was an assassination attempt or a robbery.He said: “I just returned from the hospital where Ekpo is receiving treatment. The police are working on it to unravel the reason for the attack.”Police spokesperson Cordelia Nwawe, an Assistant Superintndent of Police (ASP) said Ekpo was shot by hoodlums while his laptops were stolen.She said: “We are on their trail. He was shot by hoodlums around Cabalar-Itu Road. We are currently on their trail. He is responding to treatment. It was a robbery attempt.”