The United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC), which split from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday vowed to push for N96, 000 minimum wage for all workers.The union said it would engage the government at various levels to generate appropriate policies and programmes that would cushion workers’ suffering and hardship.ULC, in a statement by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said it would work with the Federal Government for an upward review of the national minimum wage to N96,000 per month, which it said was long overdue.“We shall seek greater coverage of the minimum wage to include all Nigerian workers whether working in the formal or informal sectors.“In this light, we shall work towards designing a wage floor that would be automatically self-adjusting just like it is done in other advanced nations of the world.“In the U.S, just yesterday (Sunday), the minimum wage automatically went upwards from $8.00 per hour to U$11.00 per hour.“This is a national increase of about 37.5 per cent in a nation with declining inflation and low cost of living,” ULC said.The labour group said it was focused on working with the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and the National Assembly to make appropriate laws that would address the violation of labour laws by foreign and local employers.“Unilateral sacks and illegal retrenchment will be tackled head-on, while the use of casual and contract work will be seriously tackled to create a Nigerian workplace that is compliant with the Decent Work Agenda.“We, therefore, give notice to the banks, telecommunication companies and other employers that have taken delight in abusing and violating the rights and privileges of workers in Nigeria through their flagrant disregard of our labour and trade union laws.“We shall pursue in conjunction with the relevant agencies of government the compliance of our workplaces with the laws of Nigeria and the relevant international standards,” it said.ULC said it would get involved in budget implementation through an effective monitoring framework.