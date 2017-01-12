Al-Mustapha was a former Chief Security Officer, CSO, to the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.
He was accused of complicity in the murder of Kudirat, a wife of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election that was annulled by former President Ibrahim Babangida, late Chief Moshood Abiola.
Lagos State approached the apex court, seeking its permission to challenge a Court of Appeal judgment that freed Al-Mustapha on July 12, 2013.
