The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said that the Fulani herdsmen who are killing Nigerians across the country are from Senegal and Mali.Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima made the comments on Tuesday, January 24, while speaking to journalists in Kaduna.Shettima also said that efforts would be made to secure Nigeria’s borders and register Fulani immigrants entering into the country to rear cattle.“We also mapped out new strategies that would be used by the local Fulani herdsmen to rear their cattle without having to move across the country,” the governor said.Shettima also urged Nigerians to see security as a personal business, pointing out that the nation would remain backward if there was no peace.