Acute scarcity of kerosene has hit the ancient city of Kano, making life unbearable for low-income earners, who depend on the product for cooking.Investigation showed that during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the product became very scarce and the price rose.Filling stations have resorted to hoarding the commodity, selling to black-marketers at night.Many homes now use charcoal and gas. Those who had no other option bought at exorbitant rates.A litre of kerosene which sold between N220 to N230 per litre now sells between N350 and N400 in the black market.According to Mr. Aaron Michael, a dealer in oil products, the scarcity was occasioned by greedy oil marketers who mix kerosene and petrol to get diesel.He added: “Here in Kano, the scarcity of kerosene is artificial; it is the oil dealers that are causing the scarcity because they want to make quick money.“They mix kerosene with petrol to get diesel, which is in high demand, and so kerosene becomes very scarce. Even when it’s available the price is unthinkable, making life unbearable for the common man.”