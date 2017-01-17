As the three-week registration of Enugu State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) began yesterday, former Senate President Ken Nnamani and former Enugu State House of Assembly Speaker Eugene Odo are among frontline politicians expected to join the progressives.Although it was not clear last night when the duo would join the ruling party at the centre, sources said they would soon register to become APC members.The sources said the window to join the progressives would remain open for them throughout the period of the registration.Besides the two heavyweights from Enugu State, who were chieftains of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), many other top politicians are expected to dump PDP for APC during the registration.Addressing reporters in Enugu, APC State Chairman Ben Nwoye dismissed reports the party was indisposed to receiving Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, should the lawmaker indicate interest to do so.He said APC was open to genuine democrats and progressives in the state and Southeast.According to him, the three-week registration “is open to all and sundry, including Ekweremadu, without any tariff”.Nwoye said APC’s door was open to all.He said last Sunday’s meeting was convened to raise awareness among the people on the party’s registration in Enugu and other Southeast states.Nwoye said those interested in the APC “now have the opportunity of registering through their political wards. Nobody should be barred from registering. The party is for all and sundry and lovers of true democracy”.The state APC publicity secretary, Mrs. Kate Offor, had on Sunday issued a statement that the party would not admit Ekweremadu, insisting that the Deputy senate president should stay put in the PDP to clear the mess in the party.But Nwoye said the APC in Enugu state expected the influx of old and new politicians from PDP and other political parties into its fold “because we have worked tirelessly since 2016 to build our structure, as well as convince these politicians to join us for a better Nigerian.“As it stands, we want the world to know that the PDP is in comatose in Enugu state, and we are fully prepared to wrestle power from them in 2019, because we have the structure.“You will quite agree with me that all those politicians that made PDP tick in Enugu state in the past, including former governor of old Anambara state and ex- senator, Ifeanyichukwu Jim Nwobodo have all dumped the opposition party, for APC.