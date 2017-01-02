Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu's goal against Chelsea in 1999 ranks among his top five since joining the London club in 1996.Wenger made this known while commenting on Olivier Giroud's stunning goal against Crystal Palace on Sunday which he also ranked in his top five Arsenal goals.Trailing 2-0 to Chelsea and with 15 minutes left, former Super Eagles superstar Kanu scored two quick goals to make it 2-2.And on the stroke of 90 minutes, close to the corner flag, Kanu whipped in a right-foot curler into to the roof of the net to complete a remarkable 3-2 comeback win for Arsenal.The French manager also listed Dennis Bergkamp's goals against Leicester City and Newcastle (1997, 2002 respectively) and Thierry Henry's solo goal against Real Madrid in the 2006 UEFA Champions League, as part of the best five goals he has witnessed as Arsenal manager.“I’ve been spoiled in my career, I had many great players and many great strikers. [Giroud’s goal is] certainly in the top five," Wenger told standard.co.uk.“I remember Bergkamp, Henry with special goals.“Bergkamp at Leicester, Newcastle. Thierry Henry at Real Madrid, Liverpool. Kanu at Chelsea. It’s difficult for me not to forget goals over 20 years.“When you score 70, 80 a year by now that makes 1,600 goals. It’s difficult to get the best five.”