Kanu celebrates daughter Pinky as she turned a year older 3:50 PM 0 Entertainment, Sports A+ A- Print Email Football legend Kanu Nwankwo's last child and daughter, Pinky turned a year older yesterday. Her proud parents took to social media to celebrate her. Kanu wrote: "Happy birthday my precious daughter may the good lord bless you forever AMEN." Share to:
