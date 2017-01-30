The trial of Justice Ademola, his wife and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Joe Aginhas, has continued with the prosecution, alleging that his witnesses are being harassed; a situation he believes might affect the case.The prosecution, Mr Segun Jegede, told the court that one of his witnesses allegedly escaped an assassination attempt the night before and that the said witness says someone had called him to broker a meeting with the defendants.He therefore asked the court for witness protection because according to him, the witnesses are the property of the court.Objecting to the statement, counsel to Justice Ademola, Mr Oyeachi Ikpeazu, said the tales being told were to continue to instigate media trial and prejudice the trial.According to him, if any crime had been perceived to have occurred, the right thing would have been to approach the security agencies to launch an investigation and file charges if anyone was found culpable, rather than trying to court public sentiments.He therefore urged the court not to listen to the prosecution.Meanwhile, in a short ruling, Justice Jude Okeke said that the prosecution had complained that his witnesses were being threatened, but did not say who was threatening them.Okeke further stated: “However, since he says the case is working the purview of the DPO of the Maitama Police station in Abuja, the court will not interfere with its investigation.”He however added that for the sake of the trial, the Inspector General of Police is to provide security and protection for all the parties and witnesses in the case including the defense and prosecution to prevent any thing that would interfere with smooth hearing of the case.Earlier, the court had ruled that even though the prosecution did not provide a summary of what its witness from a commercial bank will say, in regards to the financial statements of the defendants, in the interest of justice, the court will order the prosecution to attach the necessary documents required for the said witness to testify.The defense counsels had urged the court to not allow the said witness testify in the case, since the prosecution did not comply with the law.