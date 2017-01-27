Nigerian and Watford forward, Isaac Success, has described his injury setback at the club as frustrating, adding that he does not believe ‘juju’ is playing a part in his niggling knocks.The 21-year-old just returned to light training after a hamstring injury.The former Nigeria Under-20 player’s first season in England has not been a successful one so far as he has featured in only seven league games, scoring once.The former Granada forward said he still has a lot to contribute to the Hornets despite his injury problems.He told Watford’s official website on Thursday, “I’m good and I’m getting better.“I’m hoping to train with the team on Monday.“It’s frustrating as I’m trying to make my name in the Premier League.“I haven’t had the chance to impress. Everyone knows my ability but I’ve got more to offer to the fans and the team.”Success further debunked claims that his injuries were as a result of some African curses, known as ‘Juju’.“I heard that.“I’m a Christian and I really don’t believe in that. Injury comes when you are a professional and most of the time hard work can help prevent it.“I’ve really started working harder than before to prevent injuries. I believe I’m coming back stronger and stronger than before.”