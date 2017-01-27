C.E.O Northside Music ltd and Psquare's elder brother, Jude Okoye has reacted via his Instagram page below...





"Please name one top govt official that was arrested prosecuted and sent to jail in Nigeria? Just one........NONE. And we have been hearing how much loots recovered? From who? Breeze abi ghost? If this woman was in govt, she'd definitely be home sipping tea as I type this. The EFCC over the years have made so many arrests of a gov officials with no single conviction....why? Abi our judiciary no dey active? Or them dey free the culprits after getting #bankalert? The system is so fucked ...... VERY F*CKED. Una goodmorning o"