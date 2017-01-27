The Managing Director of Ontario Oil and Gas Ltd, Mrs Ada Ugo-Ngali, was on Thursday, 26th January sent to jail for 10 years for defrauding the FG of N754 million in oil subsidy transactions.
C.E.O Northside Music ltd and Psquare's elder brother, Jude Okoye has reacted via his Instagram page below...
"Please name one top govt official that was arrested prosecuted and sent to jail in Nigeria? Just one........NONE. And we have been hearing how much loots recovered? From who? Breeze abi ghost? If this woman was in govt, she'd definitely be home sipping tea as I type this. The EFCC over the years have made so many arrests of a gov officials with no single conviction....why? Abi our judiciary no dey active? Or them dey free the culprits after getting #bankalert? The system is so fucked ...... VERY F*CKED. Una goodmorning o"
Nigeria is not a country my brother we are in zoo country,dont mind them,they are just using our head,may God forgive them
Did the woman commit the offence or not Mr. P Square? Most of these musicians are without brains.