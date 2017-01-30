Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, has confirmed that Bastian Schweinsteiger will stay at Old Trafford beyond the January transfer window.JoseMourinho also revealed that the German midfielder, will be added to their Europa League squad for the knockout stages of the competition.Schweinsteiger impressed in Sunday night’s 4-0 demolition of Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, after making his first start in over a year for the Red Devils. The 32-year-old marked the occasion with the final goal of the match.“Yes, he’s staying, he’s going to the Europa League because we have opened spaces with [Memphis] Depay and [Morgan] Schneiderlin,” Mourinho said afterwards.“We don’t have many players in midfield, we don’t have many options, so obviously he is an option.“Ninety minutes today was probably too hard for him, I think from minute 65/70 it was a bit difficult.”Mourinho also went on to praise Schweinsteiger’s professionalism, while he waited for a chance to the first team.He added that the player is likely to feature more for the Red Devils due to their fixture congestion.