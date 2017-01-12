 JLO gets a 16 carats necklace from her alleged boyfriend Drake | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! Drake clearly knows the way to a girl’s heart as he gifts Jennifer Lopez this $100,000 diamond Tiffany & Co Necklace.


The two confirmed rumors of them dating when they both posted a picture of themselves cuddled up on Instagram

Lopez, flaunted the nearly 16 carats of pear-, round- and marquise-cut sparkles at Drake’s New Year’s Eve concert at Hakkasan in Las Vegas. Later the same night, she added a gold pendant chain to her look which had a striking resemblance to a necklace Drake was photographed wearing one week.

The necklace isn’t the first lavish display of Drake’s affection. On December 29, the Canadian rapper rented out a Los Angeles church to look like a winter-wonderland themed formal after learning the singer had never attended her prom. With her best friend Leah Remini and other guests present, the couple were crowned prom queen and king.

 Source: US Weekly

