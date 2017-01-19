The Senegalese Government gave Jammeh till midnight of 18th January, 2017 to vacate presidency seat or he would be ousted militarily. This order was backed by both the ECOWAS bloc and the UN.
However, many hours after the elapse of the deadline, Jammeh has stayed put, undeterred by the mounting troops from the West african bloc at the Gambian border who are ready to militarily oust him from power.
