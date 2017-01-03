The new rules and guidelines, includes the adoption of CCTV cameras for all the CBT centres; adoption of a single hall containing 250 functional desktop or laptop computer systems with extra 25 as backups; that the computers must be minimum 15 inch screens and must be connected to robust computer server with capacity to carry a minimum of 250 systems concurrently; adoption of cabled Local Area Network (LAN) and not wireless connectivity.
Other guidelines are the adoption of cubicles with minimum length of 26 by 18 inches; adequate security with minimum of five technical personnel and a network engineer on site; availability of back-up power supply (power generating set of minimum of 40KVA for a centre with 250 systems) and UPS/inverters that can carry all systems for a minimum of two hours; centres to have minimum of 250-capacity reception facility such as canopy with chairs; centres’ premises must be enclosed and must have adequate and functional air-conditioners, lighting, up-to-date antivirus and minimum of Windows 7, among others.
