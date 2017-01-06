Nigeria’s trio of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Super Falcons, all emerged winners at the 2016 GLO/CAF Awards, which held in Abuja on Thursday night.Iwobi, who broke into the Arsenal first team last year, clinched the Youth Player Award.Iheanacho has also been influential for the Super Eagles, scoring several goals during their 2018 World Cup qualifiers and also for his Premier League club, Manchester City.He took home the Most Promising Talent award for the second year running.The Super Falcons defeated Cameroon 1-0 last month, to win the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations.They were named the Women National Team of the Year.