

Thierry Henry says Arsenal have no need to sign Dimitri Payet during the January transfer window as Alex Iwobi can be as good as West Ham’s wantaway Frenchman.







Payet is pushing for a move away from London Stadium, with a return to former club Marseille seemingly his most likely destination.





Arsenal have also been linked with the talented 29-year-old, with Arsene Wenger rarely out of the market for creative influences in the final third of the field.

The Gunners boss has, however, been quick to play down any suggestion that he could be tempted to table a bid for a prized asset on the books of a Premier League rival.



