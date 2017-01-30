Cote D’Ivoire manager, Michel Dussuyer has resigned as coach of the national team following their early elimination at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Gabon.Ivory Coast, who are reigning champions were knocked out after losing 0 – 1 to Morocco in their final Group C match on Tuesday.Dussuyer’s decision to step down after 18 months in the job was announced by the Ivorian Football Federation, IFF.The Elephants did not register a win in Gabon, after draws with Togo and DR Congo and the defeat to the Moroccans.IFF statement praised Dussuyer’s professionalism, commitment and human quality, adding that “the appropriate measures will be put in place to find his successor.”