I am also here as a citizen of our country, and to you the great people of Gbaramatu Kingdom.





Earlier today, I had the privilege of meeting with his royal majesty, the Pere of the Gbaramatu Kingdom and his chiefs and l was received very warmly (and all that is left is that l have not been offered a chieftaincy title but l intend to take it shortly.)





I have come with a message for the people of the Gbaramatu Kingdom and the people of the Niger Delta as a whole .





It is a short message, it is and l quote "that we must prepare for the future."





The Niger Delta that we see today including this great kingdom is an area of poor infrastructure, few schools, few hospitals and a severe pollution, as Niger Delta of today is one of daily pipeline vandalization.





In 2014 alone, there were over 3,700 incidents of pipeline vandalization, from January to June 2016, there were over 1,447 incidents of vandalization.





The Niger Delta of today is one where aside from environmental degradation, between 1998 and 2015, over 20,000 persons have died from fire incidents arising from breaching of the pipelines.

The city is poor and thousands have health challenges especially as a result of environmental pollution.





The Niger Delta of today, anywhere you go, there are signboards of proposed infrastructural projects mostly uncompleted and many are simply abandoned. Many of the initiatives , if you check, the story has not been able to make the big changes required.





From the Niger Delta Development Board in the 60’s, the OMPADEC, the NDDC, & the Amnesty Programme, many of these projects have not been able to meet the objectives that were set for them.





The status-quo of Nigeria, years of official neglect, corruption and malfunction of oil companies have yeilded a massive whole pain till today.





But my message to you today is that it is time to prepare for the future. Our future is not a future of environmental degradation, poor infrastructure, it is not a future of no roads, harrassment.





It is a future of progress & development.





Unfortunately there is no time because the future is already here, every citizen should ensure that the future is not worse than today and to prepare for a great and promising future of the Gbaramatu Kingdom and the people of the Niger Delta as a whole.





Now, 3 things must happen and l want you to follow me closely:







