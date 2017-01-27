Memphis Depay has opened up on his time at Manchester United and says it was not easy for him under manager Jose Mourinho.The Holland international signed for Ligue 1 side Lyon in the January transfer window, but says he holds no grudges with anyone at Old Trafford.Memphis played only 20 minutes of league football under Mourinho, after a debut season under Louis van Gaal, when he made 45 appearances in all competitions.After his exit, Mourinho praised the 22-year-old’s attitude, but stated that he has too many players on the wings.“His words were nice. In Manchester, I always worked as I had to. For me personally, it wasn’t all that easy,” Memphis told OL TV.“I needed to play. But we didn’t have a bad relationship.“He’s a great coach and a great person. Now we’ll see here how I play. In any case, I think he has said good things about me.”Memphis made his debut for Lyon on Sunday, replacing Mathieu Valbuena in the 80th minute of their 3-1 win over Marseille.“I’m known because I score goals and provide assists. But I also know the leading scorer here, Alexandre Lacazette. We have a good understanding, his movement is very good,” he said.“I feel very good, in top form. My first week was good, training went very well, and little by little I’m getting back into the rhythm. Now I think I’m ready to start a game as of the next match. I’m training hard, my fitness is good. I think I can push for a starting place for the next game.”