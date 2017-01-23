The Senator Representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye has stated that it is totally unacceptable for someone above 70 years to be in leadership position.President Muhammadu Buhari is 74 years old.Melaye noted that this was happening because the Nigerian youths had not really taken their stand.According to him, 2019 should be the time for the youths to chase out those he labelled as “old cargoes” from power.Addressing the youths, weekend, in Abuja at a dinner and lecture organised by the Nigerian Youths Parliament, the senator added that youths constituted over 60 percent of the electorates, which he said can be used by them to determine who emerges as leader in the country at whatever level.Melaye said if the youths must weed out the old politicians successfully, it has become imperative for them to come out and participate fully in politics and take their rightful positions up to the leadership level.He warned the youths to stop wasting their youthful energy on non- productive ventures, but instead, engage in productive ones such as politics, economics and social activities by harnessing their potentials effectively.“You must picture the future you want to feature in. You need to develop your capacity.“There is no way someone in his 70s can still be in a leadership position in the Nigerian polity if you the youths are effectively involved and in charge,” he told them.