The solidarity rally by the indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for new US President, Donald Trump in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State has turned violent.Media and Publicity ‎secretary of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, in a short message he sent to newsmen alleged that no fewer than 11 members of the pro-Biafra group have been shot dead by security operatives.“They have attacked our people; 11 have been confirmed dead, many others have bullet wounds”, he claimed in the statement.He alleged that the attack was carried out by the police, the army and the Department of State Services, beside First Artillery junction, Port-Hacourt.The IPOB spokesman had earlier in a statement he issued on Friday morning, raised the alarm over what he called, ‎”the barbaric plans by the Nigeria security agencies against the recent TRUMP solidarity rally in Igweocha Port-Harcourt River state today, 20th January 2017.”“The Nigeria security agencies, especially the DSS have perfected plans to share some weapons/guns to unscrupulous elements in the society to join the peaceful solidarity rally for TRUMP today in order to create problem within the crowd.“IPOB is a peaceful organization that have no guns or weapons but Nigeria government and her security agencies especially the DSS have shared destructive objects to kill people in Igweocha River state today.“‎We are calling on international community, men and women of good conscience around the world to note this because IPOB is peaceful and if anything happens, Nigeria government led by Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies, especially the DSS should be held responsible,” he had claimed.However, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, described the reported killing as false.He said to the best of his knowledge, there was no casualty as the police did not use force but merely employed minimal action, which involved the use of tear gas.He added that the situation had been brought under control and that everybody was now going about their normal businesses.