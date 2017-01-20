The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Friday confirmed their invitation by the inauguration committee of President Donald Trump to witness his swearing in as the 45th President of United States of America.IPOB in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Officer, Mr Emma Powerful said the VIP slot to IPOB came when the much published rally in Igweocha Port Harcourt in solidarity to Mr. Trump got the attention of the inauguration committee.According to IPOB, “the Deputy National Representative for the Eastern Area USA Mazi Chinedum Obih will represent the nation of Biafra in the historical event in Washington D.C USA today.”“The leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, who would have been personally there to witness the inauguration but unfortunately, is still being incarcerated in detention by the Nigerian government illegally sends his congratulation to Mr Trump and the people of America.