In a bid to find a lasting solution to issues of militancy in the Niger Delta, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo this morning arrived Delta state where he is to have an interactive session with leaders of the various oil communities in the region.
Foreign exchange from oil has dwindled in the last two years due to renewed attacks of militants on oil installations in the region.
See photos:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.