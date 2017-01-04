IN PICTURES: Orji Uzor Kalu visits Nnamdi Kanu's parents 10:46 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu paid a courtesy visit to the family of Radio Biafra Director Nnamdi Kanu at the palace of Eze sir. I. O. Kanu, (Egwu Ugwu 11 of Afaraukwu ancient city) Umuahia, Ibeku. See photos from the visit : Share to:
