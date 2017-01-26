 IN PICTURES: Fuel subsidy scam convict, Ada Ugo-Ngadi weeps uncontrollably after being sentenced to 10 years imprisonment | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
IN PICTURES: Fuel subsidy scam convict, Ada Ugo-Ngadi weeps uncontrollably after being sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

  1. She's been used as a scapegoat. What happens to all the big guns in the fuel subsidy issue? Sorry for unknown Ada Ugo-Ngadi. Naija I hail thee for this ojoro.

  2. What shall it profit a man....that everyone is doing a wrong thing does not make it right... Some will be scape goat....it is sad but that is the reality.

