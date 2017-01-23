Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources, and Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Eni, met on Monday in Rome, Italy, to further strengthen the oil and gas company’s longstanding and fruitful partnership with Nigeria.A statement by Eni said the deal with Kachikwu, who is also the chairman of the board of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), would double power generation in its Okpai plant in Delta state.“NNPC and Eni, through its subsidiaries Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote new activities that can significantly boost Nigeria’s social and economic development,” the statement read.“Regarding the upstream sector, oil and gas production operations will intensify with an increased focus on development and exploration activities in the onshore, offshore and Ultra Deep Water operated areas.“Concerning the refining sector, the parties agreed to cooperate for the rehabilitation and enhancement of Port Harcourt refinery.“Concerning power generation, access to energy will be further enhanced by doubling the power generation capacity in Okpai IPP through the fast track development of its Phase II, making it one of the largest combined cycle power plants in Africa.”The MoU also sets the basis for the assessment of the electrical national grid reliability and of most efficient renewable energy projects, to secure energy accessibility in the country’s most remote areas.