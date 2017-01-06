Some pensioners in Imo State have alleged that Governor Rochas Okorocha has not paid them for 77 months.The pensioners made the allegation during a protest at the Government House in Owerri on Thursday, January 5.“Okorocha derives joy in seeing elders in this state coming out from time to time to the streets to ask for their pension. What did Okorocha do with the bailout fund that President Buhari gave to him? We are protesting for the third time,” Leader of the protesters, Chief Gideon Ezeji told newsmen.“We say no to this latest government plan to deny us the payment of 60 percent of arrears up to December. As at December 2016, the state is owing Imo pensioners between 22 months and 77 months arrears. Our gratuities have remained unpaid since 1998 till date.“Also, the government has refused to harmonize our pensions since 2000 to date. All the efforts by the union overseeing the welfare of pensioners have not yielded any fruit," he added.The Imo State government has however said that the protesters involved in the demonstration were not pensioners.