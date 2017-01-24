Investigations revealed that over 121 civil servants in Asaba and its environs invested in the scheme including a Director in one of the Ministries with alleged whopping sum of N6.6million.
Sources close to the Civil Servants hinted that many of them have allegedly fled their homes for fear of the unknown after they converted their rents money into the investment.
As for the Director who did not want his name in the print, said: “I’m not sure I will survive because I took junior staff money to invest in MMM and we are not sure of payments, I just pray MMM will pay us”.
While the fear of unknown thickens, various participants in Asaba and its environs, have resorted to prayers and curses.
Anybody who de play kalukalu should know what you are going into. Them warn una but una no agree. O ju kokoro the twins of greed cause am. Una sorry oooo!ReplyDelete