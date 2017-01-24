Deltans participants in the controversial Ponzi scheme Mavrodi Mundial Movement (MMM) have protested their unpaid financial investments few weeks after the scheme resurfaced to abreast its overwhelming customers its readiness to pay those who invested their money.Investigations revealed that over 121 civil servants in Asaba and its environs invested in the scheme including a Director in one of the Ministries with alleged whopping sum of N6.6million.Sources close to the Civil Servants hinted that many of them have allegedly fled their homes for fear of the unknown after they converted their rents money into the investment.As for the Director who did not want his name in the print, said: “I’m not sure I will survive because I took junior staff money to invest in MMM and we are not sure of payments, I just pray MMM will pay us”.While the fear of unknown thickens, various participants in Asaba and its environs, have resorted to prayers and curses.