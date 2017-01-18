Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has insisted that he will stay at Barcelona for as long as he is wanted by the club despite reports linking him with clubs in the English Premier League.The Argentine insists he wishes to remain at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.Messi’s future at the club remains the subject of debate given the confusion surrounding talks over his contract renewal.Barca President, Josep Maria Bartomeu had last week said he is not worried about the prospect of failing to agree an extension to Messi’s deal, which expires at the end of next season.Reports in some section of the media have suggested that the 29-year-old is becoming unhappy with a lack of concrete agreement between the club and his representatives.However, when the Argentina captain was asked if he would consider moving to England, he told Coach Magazine, “I have always said that Barcelona has given me everything and I am here for as long as they want me to be.”