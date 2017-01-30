Buruji Kashamu, lawmaker representing Ogun east senatorial district, says two or three people will die before he can be extradited to the US.According to reports, the legislator, who is being charged for drug related offences, has revealed his plan of hiring 40 members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) to protect him.Maintaining his innocence, Kashamu said Adewale, his late younger brother was the culprit, not him.“I will go and hire OPC, may be like 40. I will load them in my vehicle, because the day we meet, one has to kill one,” he reportedly said in a statement.“That is for sure! One has to kill one because I am not ready to go anywhere. Before that happens, maybe about three, four or five people will die.“The Beninoise Interpol produced evidence showing that the Benin telephone number, through which the US offenders communicated with their west African collaborators, belonged to my brother, Adewale Kashamu, and not me.“When they were looking for him, the NDLEA people went to his house here; they searched his house. they went to his car company, they sealed his car company and they took over 30 vehicles from there. He ran away.”He blamed his predicament on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to protect him.“I do not believe that this government can entertain this kind of rubbish. I do believe that this government has integrity and they are credible; they believe in the rule of law, because if they want to do it, they could have done it,” he said.“Obasanjo has been pushing them, using one Sandra, a former ambassador of the United States; he’s the one pushing everybody, meeting all these judges, but what have I done?“There is no extradition that can be brought against me again. The only thing they can do is to watch and catch me on the road; take me to the airport or Cotonou or throw me inside a vessel and take me through the Atlantic Ocean. But I am not going to let that happen.”Last week, a US court ruled that Kashamu’s drug trial must continue.